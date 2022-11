Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Holland & Knight on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Security Insurance, an Assurant company, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, concerning property loss claims, was filed by Font & Nelson on behalf of Donna Maria Johnson and Elaine Johnson. The case is 1:22-cv-23768, Johnson et al v. American Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 16, 2022, 3:59 PM