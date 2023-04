Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a biometric privacy class action against Amazon to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Edelson PC, alleges that Amazon's collection and storage of customers' voice prints with its Connect Voice ID authentication software violates the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case is 4:23-cv-01910, Johnson et al. v. Amazon.com Inc.

Internet & Social Media

April 21, 2023, 3:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Johnson

Joshua Keller

defendants

Amazon.Com, Inc.

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims