Who Got The Work

James Artzer and Joe Henner of Henner & Scarbrough have entered appearances for Meta Platforms and other defendants In a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 9 in Alabama Northern District Court by attorney John C. Saylor on behalf of Johnson Contractors Inc., accuses the defendants of failing to pay for labor and materials to build a Facebook data center in Alabama. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr., is 5:23-cv-00028, Johnson Conractors Inc v. Starbelt LLC et al.

Technology

February 23, 2023, 7:17 AM