Who Got The Work

Sarah Osborne, David W. Owen and Hunter Pearce from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings have entered an appearance for Schuff Steel Co. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 9 in Alabama Northern District Court by attorney John C. Saylor on behalf of Johnson Contractors Inc., accuses the defendants of failing to pay for labor and materials to build a Facebook data center in Alabama. Co-defendants Meta and Starbelt LLC are represented by Hand Arendall Harrison Sale and Seyfarth Shaw, respectively. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr., is 5:23-cv-00028, Johnson Conractors Inc v. Starbelt LLC et al.

Technology

February 08, 2023, 10:43 AM