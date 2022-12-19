Johnson & Johnson Unit Accuses Leading Plaintiffs Talc Exper...

Breaking News From Law.com

Johnson & Johnson's bankrupt subsidiary LTL Management filed a Dec. 16 complaint accusing a plaintiffs' expert in hundreds of talcum powder cases of falsifying a 2019 report on which lawyers relied. The complaint alleges Dr. Jacqueline Moline failed to disclose that at least one, and possibly five, of the 13 individuals in her report linking cosmetic talc to mesothelioma had other asbestos exposures. The complaint was filed ahead of a Tuesday bankruptcy hearing on estimating the value of talc claims.

Health Care

December 19, 2022, 6:15 PM