Johnson & Johnson Tells Supreme Court Dangerous Trend Led to...

News From Law.com

Johnson & Johnson petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a $344 million transvaginal mesh verdict for the state of California, insisting a "dangerous trend" is generating million-dollar verdicts for attorneys general across the country. The Nov. 10 petition focuses on state consumer statutes governing "unfair and deceptive acts and practices." In the California bench trial, a judge calculated statutory damages against Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon unit based on the marketing materials distributed.

Government

November 16, 2022, 3:06 PM