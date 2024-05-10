Johnson & Johnson Sues Plaintiffs Talc Experts Accused of Wi...

Breaking News From Law.com

A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary has sued three plaintiffs' experts whose 2020 study linked the mesothelioma of 75 individuals to cosmetic talc. Thursday's lawsuit, filed by McGuireWoods partner Benjamin Hatch on behalf of LLT Management, names Drs. Theresa Emory, John Maddox and Richard Kradin. The case, in the Eastern District of Virginia, where Emory's employer is based, comes after a federal judge in New Jersey on April 30 dismissed a similar suit based on jurisdiction.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 10, 2024, 6:24 PM

