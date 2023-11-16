Johnson & Johnson Settles First Trials Since Failed Talc Ban...

News From Law.com

The first talcum powder trials against Johnson & Johnson since the failed Chapter 11 bankruptcies of its subsidiary, LTL Management, have settled. One trial, which opened on Nov. 9, and involved other defendants, settled on Wednesday, while the other resolved on Nov. 13, scheduled to be the first day of trial. Oakland's Kazan, McClain, Satterley & Greenwood represented plaintiffs in both trials, which were in Alameda County Superior Court. The settlement amounts weren't disclosed.

November 16, 2023, 1:13 PM

