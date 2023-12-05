Johnson & Johnson Moves to Disqualify Beasley Allen From Tal...

Breaking News From Law.com

Johnson & Johnson filed a motion on Tuesday to disqualify Beasley Allen and principal Andy Birchfield from the talc litigation or remove them from the plaintiffs' steering committee in the multidistrict litigation, where principal Leigh O'Dell serves as co-lead counsel. The motion cites a new alliance between Birchfield and one of its former lawyers, James Conlan, who left Faegre Drinker last year to form Legacy Liability Solutions. Both are now pitching a $19 billion settlement of the talc litigation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 05, 2023, 7:04 PM

nature of claim: /