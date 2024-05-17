Johnson & Johnson, Citing Eye-Opening Emails, Moves to Subpo...

News From Law.com

Johnson & Johnson has asked a federal judge to order subpoenas of Beasley Allen, which it has moved to disqualify from the talcum powder litigation. Friday's letter seeks documents relating to Fortress Investment Group, a private equity firm, and Thomson Reuters, which was copied on "eye-opening" emails received this week from a Beasley Allen client. The letter comes on the same day that both sides were due to file their briefs in the disqualification hearing.

