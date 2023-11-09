Johnson & Johnson Battles Talc Tunnel Vision in First Trial ...

Breaking News From Law.com

The first talc trial against Johnson & Johnson since the failed bankruptcies of its subsidiary, LTL Management, opened on Thursday in California's Alameda County Superior Court. Johnson & Johnson attorney Kim Bruno told jurors that the case had "talc tunnel vision" given that plaintiff Marlin Eagles was exposed to asbestos from Naval Shipyards and his work at Peterbilt. Eagles, 81, was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2022. In addition to Johnson & Johnson and LTL, the trial involves four other defendants.

November 09, 2023, 5:09 PM

