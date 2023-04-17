Johnny Doc Raises Serious Concerns About Ballard Spahrs Conf...

News From Law.com

A Pennsylvania federal court judge found that Philadelphia union leader John Dougherty, who was convicted in November on federal bribery charges, has raised "serious concerns" about potential conflicts of interests involving his former Ballard Spahr attorneys, but he concluded the issue did not stand in the way of a second embezzlement trial set to begin next month. U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Schmehl denied a request by Dougherty, the once politically powerful boss of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, to vacate his public corruption conviction as well as the embezzlement indictment.

April 17, 2023, 3:15 PM

