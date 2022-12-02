New Suit - Trade Secrets

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Oklahoma Northern District Court on behalf of John Zink Co., a maker of emissions-control and clean-air systems. The suit targets Todd M. Robertson, former employee for the defendant, for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in service of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00525, John Zink Company, LLC v. Robertson.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

