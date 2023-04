Removed To Federal Court

LastPass and GoTo Technologies removed a data breach class action to California Northern District Court on Monday. The suit was filed by Reese LLP and the Laukaitis Law Firm on behalf of customers whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. LastPass and GoTo Technologies are represented by Baker & Hostetler. The case is 3:23-cv-01723, Doe v. LastPass US LLC et al.

Business Services

April 10, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Doe John

defendants

GoTo Technologies USA, Inc.

LastPass US, LLC

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims