Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Harman Claytor Corrigan & Wellman on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Essentia Insurance, a Markel company, to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Catherine A. Potthast P.A. on behalf of Patrick John, who contends that two of his insured vehicles were stolen from a garage. The case is 8:23-cv-00310, John v. Essentia Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 03, 2023, 4:38 PM