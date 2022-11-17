Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bond, Schoeneck & King on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against nonprofit Adapt Community Network, Isabella Dombrowski and Gray Dreyfuss to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Goddard Law PLLC on behalf of Cardle Chase John, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated and subjected to race discrimination and alleges violations of the unequal pay act. The case is 1:22-cv-09758, John v. Adapt Community Network et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

November 17, 2022, 7:58 AM