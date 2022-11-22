Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Laborde Earles Law Firm on behalf of John Truett appearing on behalf of and as attorney in fact for Jane Truett. The case is 2:22-cv-04609, John Truett Appearing on Behalf of and As Attorney in Fact for Jane Truett v. Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company.

November 22, 2022, 4:54 AM