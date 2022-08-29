John Morgan on the Family Tragedy That Turned Him to Plainti...

News From Law.com

The National Law Journal has launched a profile series of plaintiffs bar leaders. Each Q&A takes a personal look at the attorney's career and legacy, as well as discuss industry trends. In this installment, we sat down with John Morgan, founder of the plaintiffs firm Morgan & Morgan. He takes a look back at what motivated him to become a lawyer and what drove him to create the largest personal injury firm in the country. John Morgan also discusses his take on the latest industry trends and concerns he has for the plaintiffs bar looking forward.

August 29, 2022, 9:00 AM