John Marshall, Morris Brown Forge Partnership for Law School...

News From Law.com

Atlanta's John Marshall Law School and Morris Brown College announced they've embarked on a new partnership, enabling a counseled track to attending law school for eligible applicants. In a Monday news release, the two schools announced the agreement, which is the first of its kind with a historically black college for John Marshall. The pact creates favorable space for Morris Brown students to seek application assistance from the law school's office of admissions.

Georgia

February 09, 2023, 3:35 PM