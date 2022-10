Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sokol Larkin on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against construction firm Timberland Inc. to Oregon District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over an apartment construction project partially funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, was filed by attorney William Randolph Turnbow on behalf of John Hyland Construction. The case is 6:22-cv-01575, John Hyland Const., Inc. v. Timberland, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

October 18, 2022, 6:16 PM