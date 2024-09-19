John Hueston Appointed Monitor by CA Court Judge in Ruling o...

News From Law.com

John Hueston, founding partner at Hueston Hennigan, has been selected as monitor by a California court to ensure compliance with a landmark ruling mandating access to housing for disabled veterans in Los Angeles. Hueston's duties as monitor will include overseeing the planning and construction of 1,800 permanent supportive housing units within a six-year time frame, negotiating exit strategies for the illegal land leases and working with the VA to ensure adequate staffing.

California

September 19, 2024, 9:53 AM