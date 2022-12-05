New Suit - Consumer Class Action

LG Electronics U.S.A., Sears Roebuck, Costco Wholesale, Lowe's and Best Buy were hit with a consumer class action Monday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Beverly Hills Trial Attorneys, contends that certain Kenmore and LG-brand refrigerators have defective cooling compressors which cause the products to fail within three years. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08813, John Hernandez et al v. LG Electronics U.S.A., Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 05, 2022, 8:56 PM