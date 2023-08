New Suit - Interpleader

Kelley Drye & Warren filed an interpleader lawsuit on Aug. 4 in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of John Hancock Life Insurance Co. of New York. The complaint seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05945, John Hancock Life Insurance Co. of New York v. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB et al.

Health & Life Insurance

August 07, 2023, 5:41 AM

Plaintiffs

John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York

Plaintiffs

Kelley Drye & Warren

defendants

Elliot Brisk

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB

nature of claim: 890/