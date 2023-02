New Suit

Maynard, Cooper & Gale filed a lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Western District Court seeking over $103,000 on behalf of John Hancock Life Insurance. The suit accuses two defendants of engaging in a scheme to submit false claims for long-term care which was never provided. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02070, John Hancock Life Insurance Co v. Roberson, Jr., et al.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 7:01 PM