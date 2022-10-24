New Suit - Contract

Management Information Technology Corporation (MITC), a developer of workforce management software, was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by Gohn Hankey & Berlage on behalf of John F. Murphy Homes Inc., accuses the defendant of allegedly failing to deliver contracted software to the plaintiffs. MITC is represented by Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker. The case is 1:22-cv-02728, John F. Murphy Homes, Inc. v. Management Information Technology Corporation.

Technology

October 24, 2022, 4:35 PM