John Eastman Defends Jan. 6 Memo in California Bar Trial | L...

Embattled constitutional scholar John Eastman on Tuesday returned to the California State Bar Court stand where prosecutors in his professional misconduct case confronted him for hours on his claims that the 2020 election was rife with illegalities. State bar trial counsel Duncan Carling methodically peppered Eastman, the former dean of Chapman University School of Law, about allegations in his now-famous six-page memo that laid out scenarios by which he said then-President Donald Trump could wrest an electoral college victory from top vote-getter Joe Biden on Jan. 6, 2021.

California

September 05, 2023, 10:59 PM

