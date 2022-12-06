New Suit - Employment Class Action

Pittsburgh Regional Transit, formerly known as the Port Authority of Allegheny County, was slapped with an employment class action on Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, brought by the Welsh Law Group on behalf of anonymous employees, accuses the defendant of wrongfully denying requests for a religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01736, Doe et al. v. Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

Government

December 06, 2022, 5:11 PM