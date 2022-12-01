New Suit - Digital Privacy Class Action

Meta Platforms was slapped with a digital privacy class action Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by the Hoda Law Firm and attorney Steven C. Vondran Esq., accuses Meta of conspiring with tax filing service providers such as H&R Block, which install tracking pixels on their websites to transmit the private data of tens of millions of filers to Meta without their consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07557, John Does 1-100 et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

December 01, 2022, 7:54 PM