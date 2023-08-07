Removed To Federal Court

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center removed a digital privacy class action to Illinois Central District Court on Monday. The suit, filed by the Cates Law Firm, Cohen & Malad, Stranch Jennings & Garvey and Turke & Strauss, is part of a wave of cases accusing hospitals of sharing patients' private health information with Facebook, Google and other third parties in violation of state and federal privacy laws. Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center is represented by Baker & Hostetler. The case is 2:23-cv-02170, Doe v. Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Health Care

August 07, 2023, 7:10 PM

Plaintiffs

John Doe

Plaintiffs

The Cates Law Firm

The Cates Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims