Counsel at Baker & Hostetler on Monday removed a privacy class action against Cerebral Inc., an online therapy and medication management platform, to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Hammond Law on behalf of patients whose personal health information was allegedly shared with Meta Platforms through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. The case is 3:23-cv-02239, John Doe I et al v. Cerebral, Inc.

Health Care

May 09, 2023, 5:26 AM

