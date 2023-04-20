OnlyFans and Fenix Internet removed a consumer class action on Thursday to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Zimmerman Reed LLP, accuses the defendants of engaging in an automatic renewal scheme. The defendants are represented by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. The case is 2:23-cv-03005, John Doe 2, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated et al v. Fenix Internet LLC, a Delaware limited liability corporation et al.
Internet & Social Media
April 20, 2023, 8:27 PM