Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Deutsch Kerrigan removed a personal injury lawsuit against Marriott International and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Ogden & Associates on behalf of anonymous plaintiffs, stems from a fight at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas between a hotel guest and an intruder. The complaint alleges that hotel employees knowingly allowed the intruder onto the premises on multiple occasions to commit crimes. The case is 3:22-cv-00468, Doe et al. v. Marriott International Inc. et al.