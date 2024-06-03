Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Norton Rose Fulbright have stepped in to represent Morgan Stanley in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 17 in Texas Eastern District Court by Bathaee Dunne LLP on behalf of John A. Mansour, who contends that a lengthy investigation revealed that the defendants had conspired over a period of decades to leverage his assets to facilitate a money laundering operation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, is 4:24-cv-00459, John A. Mansour v. Morgan Stanley et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 03, 2024, 4:37 PM

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims