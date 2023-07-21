Who Got The Work

Fenwick & West partners Marie C. Bafus, Dean S. Kristy and Jay L. Pomerantz have stepped in to represent SentinelOne, a cybersecurity platform that employs AI in threat detection and response, and the company's CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed June 6 in California Northern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray and the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, centers on a downward adjustment of SentinelOne's revenue projections for fiscal year 2024. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:23-cv-02786, Johansson v. SentinelOne, Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

July 21, 2023, 7:41 AM

