SentinelOne, a cybersecurity platform that employs AI in threat detection and response, and the company's top officers were hit with a securities class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray and the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, centers on a downward adjustment of SentinelOne's revenue projections for fiscal year 2024. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02786, Johansson v. SentinelOne, Inc. et al.
AI & Automation
June 06, 2023, 6:06 PM