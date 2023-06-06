New Suit - Securities Class Action

SentinelOne, a cybersecurity platform that employs AI in threat detection and response, and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray and the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, accuses the defendants of overestimating revenue projections by over $25 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02786, Johansson v. SentinelOne Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

June 06, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Sakari Johansson

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

SentinelOne, Inc.

David Bernhardt

Tomer Weingarten

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws