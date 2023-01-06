Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Singing River Health System and former employees of Mississippi Orthopedic Institute to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Johnson, Ratliff & Waide on behalf of Mississippi Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Lance Johansen, accuses the former employees of misappropriating confidential data in service of Singing River. The case is 1:23-cv-00006, Johansen et al v. Myers et al.

Health Care

January 06, 2023, 7:53 PM