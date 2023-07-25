Removed To Federal Court

JUUL Labs, the popular vaping company, has turned to Duane Morris to fight an employment discrimination lawsuit brought against the company by a former lawyer in its in-house legal department. Plaintiff Elizabeth Jay Johannessen, who served as JUUL's senior director for compliance operations, contends that she was sidelined by her manager after returning from maternity leave and provided with a lactation room that had no privacy safeguards. According to the suit, Johannessen was laid off in May 2020 after raising concerns about balancing her workload and child-care responsibilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit was filed by Peck Law in California Superior Court for San Francisco County and removed on Tuesday to California Northern District Court. The case is 3:23-cv-03681, Johannessen v. Juul Labs, Inc.

July 25, 2023, 10:51 PM

