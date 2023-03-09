Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Guarantee & Liability Insurance and American Zurich Insurance to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a fire, was filed by Wheeler DiUlio & Barnabei on behalf of G&H Automotive LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-00898, Joey G's Ltd d/b/a G&H Automotive LLC v. American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Company and American Zurich Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 09, 2023, 11:24 AM