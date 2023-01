Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Akerman on Thursday removed a class action against Direct Auto Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, which asserts claims under Florida's Consumer Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi. The case is 6:23-cv-00100, Joesea Ransburg, individually and on behalf of all those similarly situated v. Direct General Insurance Company D/B/A Direct Auto Insurance.

Insurance

January 20, 2023, 10:56 AM