Who Got The Work

General Motors has retained lawyer Jonathan M. Shugart of the Erskine Law Group to fight a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The complaint was filed Nov. 14 in California Central District Court by attorney Richard C. Dalton on behalf of the owner of a 2021 Forest River Sunseeker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ronald SW Lew, is 2:22-cv-08312, Joe Tober v. General Motors LLC et al.