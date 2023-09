News From Law.com

Stormy Daniels' communications with firm Tacopina Seigel & DeOreo did not create a conflict for attorney Joe Tacopina in representing former President Donald Trump in his New York criminal case, a Manhattan judge has ruled. Daniels' attorney alleged a potential conflict, as she had previously sought advice from Tacopina's firm. But the judge declined to hold a hearing on the matter.

September 18, 2023, 3:29 PM

