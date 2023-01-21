Who Got The Work

Buchalter shareholder Scott L. Evans has entered an appearance for the owners of Rollin' Smoke Garage BBQ in a lawsuit alleging unauthorized broadcast. The action was filed Dec. 7 in Colorado District Court by Jekielek & Janis on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions Inc., which claim that the defendants showed a 2021 UFC event without a license. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney, is 1:22-cv-03159, Joe Hand Promotions, Inc. v. Zalugr Ltd et al.

Colorado

January 21, 2023, 12:29 PM