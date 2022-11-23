New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Southern District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions Inc. to enforce distribution rights for multiple 2019 boxing matches, including an Ultimate Fighting Championship match. The complaint pursues claims against Velt Boyz Entertainment LLC and other defendants for allegedly airing the broadcasts commercially without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02735, Joe Hand Promotions, Inc. v. Velt Boyz Entertainment, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 23, 2022, 4:01 PM