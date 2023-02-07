New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions Inc. to enforce distribution rights for a 2020 Ultimate Fighting Championship match. The complaint names Jabran K. Malik and Vapor Cafe LLC for allegedly airing the broadcast commercially without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00168, Joe Hand Promotions, Inc. v. Vapor Cafe LLC d/b/a Vapor Cafe et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 07, 2023, 2:08 PM