New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions. The suit targets Uncle B's Restaurant and Bernard J. Northam for allegedly streaming a boxing match for commercial use without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00167, Joe Hand Promotions, Inc. v. Uncle BS Restaurant LLC d/b/a Uncle B's Restaurant et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 07, 2023, 1:20 PM