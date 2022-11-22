New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Central District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions Inc. to enforce distribution rights for two 2019 Ultimate Fighting Championship matches. The suit pursues claims against Linda S. Carley and the Whiskey Barrel LLC for allegedly airing the broadcasts commercially without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04170, Joe Hand Promotions Inc v. The Whiskey Barrel, LLC et al.

