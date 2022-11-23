New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Southern District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions Inc. to enforce distribution rights for a 2019 Ultimate Fighting Championship match. The complaint targets Khalilah Liddell and Teddy's Ju Joint LLC for allegedly airing the broadcast commercially without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02733, Joe Hand Promotions, Inc. v. Teddy's Ju Joint, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 23, 2022, 3:09 PM