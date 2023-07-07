Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions Inc. to enforce distribution rights for two Ultimate Fighting Championship matches. The suit pursues claims against Rusty Spur Saloon LLC and other defendants for allegedly airing the broadcast commercially without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-02043, Joe Hand Promotions, Inc., v. Rusty Spur Saloon LLC d/b/a Rusty Spur Saloon et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
July 07, 2023, 1:04 PM