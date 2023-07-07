New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions Inc. to enforce distribution rights for two Ultimate Fighting Championship matches. The suit pursues claims against Rusty Spur Saloon LLC and other defendants for allegedly airing the broadcast commercially without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-02043, Joe Hand Promotions, Inc., v. Rusty Spur Saloon LLC d/b/a Rusty Spur Saloon et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 07, 2023, 1:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Joe Hand Promotions, Inc.,

Plaintiffs

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Daniel Cole

Josie Cole

Rusty Spur Saloon LLC d/b/a Rusty Spur Saloon

nature of claim: 490/alleging an unauthorized broadcast