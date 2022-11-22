New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Central District Court on behalf of Joe Hand Promotions Inc. to enforce distribution rights for two 2019 Ultimate Fighting Championship matches. The suit takes aim at William Cornwall and Road Trip Food & Spirits LLC for allegedly airing the broadcasts commercially without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04171, Joe Hand Promotions Inc v. Road Trip Food & Spirits, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 22, 2022, 6:57 PM